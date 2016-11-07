The quarantine procedure, therefore, seemed fairly straightforward and it was decided to treat with moxidectin (cydectin 1% injectable solution) on the origin farm prior to loading and departure, and with monepantel on arrival. This strategy was deemed to be the least stressful for the sheep, which were not used to too much handling at this stage. It also fulfilled step one of the SCOPS three-step guide to quarantine treatment (Panel 1) and, in the author‘s mind, was equivalent to “gold standard” from the choices in Figure 1, based on risk assessment, and being the most practical and cost-effective option. The single injection of moxidectin 1% also had the added benefit of negating any potentially, albeit low scab risk, which gave 28 days of protection.