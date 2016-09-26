We can do exactly the same for our dairy farmers. If we take mastitis, we can sit down and analyse the herd’s mastitis situation for both clinical and subclinical mastitis. We can use records, sales of all intramammary tubes (milking, dry cow and teat seal), bacteriology results and any other information to put the jigsaw together. We then quantify the level of disease and work out if the problems are contagious or environmental, clinical or subclinical, lactation period or dry period infections. The disease is broken down into individual sections that become far more manageable and easier to understand.