A proactive herd health approach and focus on advisory work are increasingly part of the vet’s role on farm and are identified in a report (Lowe, 2009) as areas that should be embraced. This area of work is not protected by the Veterinary Surgeons Act and, hence, vets must compete with other advisors in an increasingly competitive market (Atkinson, 2010). To make progress in these areas, vets need to be skilled in communication and motivating change, and be able to demonstrate their value alongside other advisors.