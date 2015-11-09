As an unlikely analogy I am reminded of broiler chicken production, which we are also involved in. There was a time when it was quite common to treat a whole flock of birds with antibiotics in their food or water. Instead, we should have been asking ourselves what we were doing with these chickens that made this necessary in the first place. As an aside, we have reduced the stocking rate of our broiler sheds by about a third and the improvement in their living conditions and environment is quite remarkable. The birds have never looked so well and content, and I would have been quite comfortable showing them to anybody. That improvement in itself raises questions about stocking densities we should not ignore.