The extent of this impact are difficult to quantify as many variables are involved, but one study found an increase of 0.2kg daily liveweight gain in dairy calves up to 12 weeks when treated with coccidiostats compared to those that were not (Potter and Drysdale, 2011). This demonstrates the significant effect on production. Once subclinical disease is established in a population, the significant level of shedding will be such that a susceptible individual introduced to this volume of oocysts will likely suffer severe clinical disease. Also, the damage done to the intestinal tract in such cases can have permanent consequences, with severely affected individuals never doing as well as their pen mates even after treatment.