30 Oct
Organisers say hundreds of businesses are committed to the month-long initiative to encourage public to return unused and out-of-date medication to help tackle antimicrobial resistance.
More vet practices than ever are signed up to a campaign aiming to help the public play a key role in combating antimicrobial resistance.
For the third year running, the veterinary profession has been urged to come together to run the Antibiotic Amnesty campaign, which encourages people to return their out-of-date and unused antibiotics to participating clinics for disposal throughout November.
And Responsible Use of Medicines Alliance Companion Animal and Equine (RUMA CA&E) says this year’s event, sponsored by Zoetis, has captured the imagination.
Steve Howard, secretary general of RUMA CA&E, said: “We have seen hundreds of new practices sign up to the campaign this year – that’s over and above those that took part last year who we hope will, once again, be supporting the initiative.
“There is still plenty of time for veterinary practices to get ready to participate throughout November. The amnesty provides a great opportunity for the profession to further demonstrate its commitment to tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and educating pet owners on this important matter.
“As a profession, we not only have a duty of care to prescribe antibiotics responsibly – something the profession already takes very seriously – but we also have a role in educating pet owners on AMR.
“This includes discussing with them why antibiotics aren’t always the right solution if a pet is ill and if they are, how they should be used and that disposing of any leftovers needs to be done responsibly via a vet practice and not in household waste, which could contribute to antimicrobial resistance and pollute the environment.”
In 2023, more than 2,458 antibiotic tablets – three times the previous year’s total – 160 oral antibiotic suspensions and 119 topical presentations containing antibiotics were handed in as part of the veterinary campaign.
This year’s campaign is again hoping to raise awareness over responsible use of antimicrobial stewardship.
A tool kit has been created featuring reception posters, pre-written social media posts, newsletter content and client hand-outs. Full details are available from the RUMA CA&E website.