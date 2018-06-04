Now, this may seem like a leap from the subject, but bear with me. In Iceland they tried to ban routine circumcision of baby boys. Reports of the evidence base seem clear it has significant risks and side effects, but no tangible health benefits. The practice is carried out for cultural and religious reasons. Icelandic politicians considered this a child protection issue, rather than a religious one and decided, on the basis of accepted scientific methodology, male genital mutilation should be criminalised. The backlash from religious communities was enormous across the globe. Terms like “fascism”, “Nazi state” and “persecution” were used about the decision. My point here is if an educated Western democracy cannot make decisions based on scientific evidence to protect tiny baby boys, what chance do we have to ensure evidence-based policy for animal welfare is not superseded by religious freedom also?