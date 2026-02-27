27 Feb 2026
The Food Standards Agency claims the measures are necessary ahead of an upcoming court hearing.
A legal battle has begun over plans that meat industry groups claim will increase the cost of veterinary checks on their products by more than 20%.
A court hearing is expected to take place this spring to consider an application for judicial review led by the Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS).
Food Standards Agency (FSA) officials insist the measures are necessary because of rising costs and a continuing global shortage of clinicians.
But AIMS bosses claim the industry is united behind them in funding a fight against a system it regards as unlawful.
Peter Hewson, the group’s veterinary director, said: “We have been pressing the agency to introduce the obvious efficiencies available in view of the reduced requirement and limited value of official controls in slaughterhouses.
“But the FSA has flatly refused to engage while it played with changes to a discount system that should not be required if FSA charges were lawful.”
The FSA has denied refusing to engage, saying it holds regular talks with industry groups, and insisted it would not jeopardise either public health or trade.
Its director of operations, Junior Johnson, said: “Our priority remains ensuring that British meat is safe, protecting public health, and upholding high standards of animal welfare, helping to ensure people have confidence the food they eat.”
But AIMS said the industry would be charged an extra £10 million, or 24% from April, with hourly official veterinarian rates rising by 20.8% to £79.80, while FSA discounts would be cut by £3 million.
The agency said it was committed to maintaining support for the smallest abattoirs and a consultation would take place soon on how support is distributed.
A court hearing is expected to take place in mid to late April.