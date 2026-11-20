20 Nov 2026
Three sheep were found to have contracted the virus at a farm in County Down.
A County Down farm close to Slieve Bignian in the Mourne Mountains. Image: Jane McIlroy / Adobe Stock
Industry leaders have appealed for a “calm and watchful” response following confirmation of the first bluetongue cases of the current season in Northern Ireland.
National Sheep Association (NSA) officials urged farmers to discuss vaccination options with their vet after three sheep on a farm in County Down were reported to have contracted the BTV-3 virus strain.
Chief executive Phil Stocker said: “Farmers have learned a lot about how this virus can spread rapidly from what might only be a small reservoir of infection.
“Experience suggests that if not protected by vaccination the year-on-year expansion of infectivity can catch the industry unawares.
“While we recognise that sheep farmers are keeping as tight a control on costs as possible, experience elsewhere has shown that where BTV can take hold; BTV 3 vaccination is an investment and not a cost.”
No new disease control measures have been issued in response to the latest incidents, which DAERA officials said were “not unexpected” amid the spread of the virus across Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.
A total of 48 suspected BTV incidents remain under investigation in Great Britain, where more than 3,500 cases have been confirmed since the start of July. A further 101 incidents have been reported in the Irish Republic so far this year.
Northern Ireland CVO Brian Dooher urged farmers to be “extra vigilant” for signs of the virus and report any suspicions to the department.
He added: “Active surveillance is ongoing at abattoirs alongside post-import testing of susceptible animals imported from mainland EU countries.”