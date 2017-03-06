No licensed antifungals exist for ducks and no effective vaccines. Control of Aspergillus relies on environmental management, centring especially around the straw bedding. Straw bales should not be used if they appear mouldy – if there is concern over quality, then a fungal spore count can be performed. If there is an outbreak of Aspergillus in a shed, then it is wise to re-bed with clean straw as soon as possible. Particular attention should also be paid to feed quality and hygiene at hatchery. In conclusion, while susceptible to a range of infectious diseases, ducks are impressively resistant birds. While this has a positive side, it also means the role of waterfowl as reservoir hosts should always be an important consideration.