SC administration

According to studies, after Eprecis injection, Haemonchus contortus in the abomasum in goats were reduced by 97.8%2 and Trichostrongylus colubriformis in the small intestine were reduced by 98.7%2. In lactating dairy ewes, Eprecis injection was found to be 99% effective against GI nematodes3 and was associated with an increased milk yield of 8%4.