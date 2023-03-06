6 Mar 2023
Ceva Animal Health has announced that its Eprecis injection, which has zero milk withdrawal, can be used in the animals in addition to cattle.
The licence for zero milk withdrawal targeted injectable wormer Eprecis has been extended for use in sheep1 and goats2, as well as cattle.
Ceva Animal Health said the injection, which contains eprinomectin, is now an effective endectocide with broad-spectrum activity against gastrointestinal (GI) nematodes in sheep and goats.
According to studies, after Eprecis injection, Haemonchus contortus in the abomasum in goats were reduced by 97.8%2 and Trichostrongylus colubriformis in the small intestine were reduced by 98.7%2. In lactating dairy ewes, Eprecis injection was found to be 99% effective against GI nematodes3 and was associated with an increased milk yield of 8%4.
It is available for SC administration, so no parting of the fleece or coat on the animal’s back is required, and comes in 100ml and 250ml vials.
Harry Walby, ruminant veterinary advisor at Ceva Animal Health, said: “Eprecis injection is a highly effective broad-spectrum wormer that is now available in sheep and goats, as well as cattle.
“The injectable formulation not only allows accurate dosing, but there is no subclinical dose transfer between animals.”
