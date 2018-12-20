Active infection with respiratory viruses also can be demonstrated with acute and convalescent sera taken two to three weeks apart. Rising titres to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) were demonstrated in a dairy cow with laboured breathing, pyrexia and increased lung sounds and, in a second herd, in one of three adult dairy cows with pneumonia. A rising titre to parainfluenza-3 virus was demonstrated in 1 of 2 dairy cows in a herd where 8 out of 50 cows were coughing, inappetent and pyrexic.