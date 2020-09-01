three 14-month-old to 19-month-old beef animals in different herds with wasting and scour

one 19-month-old heifer with scour and weight loss that slipped her calf at three months‘ pregnancy

several two-year-old animals

In a group of 16 replacement heifers where a case of Johne’s disease had been confirmed – and two other deaths following chronic wasting, one of which was also a heifer – 13 of the 16 heifers in the cohort were found to have high levels of antibodies to Johne’s disease. This suggested the group either had been exposed to a very heavy challenge as young calves or had been infected in utero. It was advised that none of the group should be kept as replacements as they were all high-risk.