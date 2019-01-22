Parasitic gastroenteritis was believed to be the cause of scour and wasting in a 13-month-old steer. The animal had been treated with anthelmintic four weeks previously and was reported to have a low worm egg count two weeks afterwards. On postmortem, 4,000 epg strongyles were detected in caecal contents, and the gross and histopathological appearance of the abomasal wall were consistent with ostertagiasis. The animal also had a moderate bacterial bronchopneumonia.