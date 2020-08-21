In one flock, histopathology typical of atypical pneumonia was found in a thin ewe, one of several to have died in the flock in recent weeks. Interestingly, evidence also existed of significant parasitic pneumonia with organism morphology most suggestive of either Muellerius capillaris and/or Protostrongylus rufescens. Both of these are common parasites of sheep and do not normally result in significant pneumonia; however, the combination of bacterial infection and a heavy parasite burden in this case was believed to be significant.