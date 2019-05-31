Salmonella enterica subspecies diarizonae abortion was confirmed in seven flocks. In one case, it was isolated from a freshly dead lamb removed from a ewe by caesarean; ewes in the flock had a history of aborting and dying in late pregnancy. This is considered to be a sheep-specific strain, so carrier sheep are the likely source. S enterica serovar Montevideo abortion also was confirmed in an upland flock in Wales.