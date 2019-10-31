In one case – after fluke infection had been confirmed in a PME animal from a zero grazed Holstein-Friesian dairy herd – one positive fluke egg count was found in 10 faeces samples, and 5 of the 9 negative samples were positive on fluke antigen ELISA. The latter test is capable of picking up late immature – as well as adult – fluke infestations and is not affected by the intermittent shedding of fluke eggs.