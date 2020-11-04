In a second case, a preweaned lamb dropped dead two weeks after its first dose of vaccine. Lung lesions were found on PME and M haemolytica was isolated from lung. However, the isolation of Erysipelothrix rhusiopathiae – also from the lung – was unusual. Typically in the UK, this soil-borne opportunistic pathogen is associated with arthritis in lambs, but occasional reports exist of endocarditis and pneumonia associated with infection, and it may have been a secondary pathogen in this case.