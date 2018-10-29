Advice

At this point, having worked out the likely inputs or management factors that have contributed to transition failure, solutions must be found. It is absolutely integral to this process clients are involved in forming those solutions. They know their farm much better than you, as well as their working patterns. They know what is achievable and what is not. You can guide the conversation and provide information on the likely success or not of changes, but, ultimately, if the farmer does not buy into them they will either not take place, or not be successful.