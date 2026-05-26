26 May 2026
Holidaymakers are being urged to “do their bit” to protect farms during a major sporting event.
Image: Henryk Sadura / Adobe Stock
A new campaign has been launched to help protect farms on the Isle of Man against the threat of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).
Visitors attending the TT motorcycle races are being urged take extra care with food waste while on the island and abide by the continuing import restrictions from Europe.
Amy Beckett, the island’s CVO, said: “There are currently no foot-and-mouth cases in the British Isles, but the disease remains a serious threat to the farming industry.
“Please do your part by disposing of food waste carefully.”
Tens of thousands of people, including many from mainland Europe, traditionally head to the island for the festival, which began this week.
But concerns about FMD have been heightened by outbreaks in several European countries since the start of last year.
In their latest published update, Manx government officials said outbreaks in Cyprus and Greece, initially reported in February and March, were “ongoing while authorities work to control the spread of the disease”.
Officials have also held talks with the island’s airport and ferry operator over communications relating to the ban on personal imports of susceptible products from the EU and the wider European Economic Area.