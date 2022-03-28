28 Mar 2022
More than 70 farm practice staff from across the country got together for the first event, which group now plans to run twice a year.
An exclusive farm congress for IVC Evidensia’s farm practice staff is to be held twice yearly following the success of this month’s (March) inaugural event.
The first congress exclusively for IVC Evidensia’s farm vet community took place at Ashorne Hill Conference Centre, Leamington Spa and brought together more than 70 people for the chance to network, build collaborations and discuss the group’s future.
As well as meeting their peers face to face for the first time, clinical and non-clinical CPD was on offer from animal health companies, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board and UK Farm Care, as well as Jon Mayer of Park Issa Vets, Chris Wilkins of Derbyshire Vets and Owain Jenkins of Delaware Vets.
Andy Hardie, IVC Evidensia’s head of commercial – farm and equine, said: “I think the congress has been a great success. It’s great getting everyone in a room together.
“Zoom and Teams have got a place in the new normal, but there is no substitute for getting in a room and talking to people.”
The event was sponsored by MSD Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim and Zoetis.