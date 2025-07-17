17 Jul 2025
Bosses say “incredible progress” has been made over past few years.
Delaware Veterinary Group staff have been among those helping reduce antibiotic use.
A major veterinary care provider has claimed its farm team has reduced its usage of the most critical antibiotic categories by 90% in the past five years.
IVC Evidensia Farm Vets said it achieved the reduction in 3rd and 4th generation cephalosporins and fluoroquinolones as part of a 40% drop in total antibiotic usage between 2020 and 2024.
Just 0.8% of all antibiotics used by the farm team fall under the highest priority critically important Antibiotics (HP-CIA) category (category B) as of last year, the group said.
The reduction efforts came as part of the company’s Positive Pawprint sustainability strategy and its Antibiotic Stewardship Programme.
The programme has overseen a 28% reduction in local and systemic antibiotic treatments and prescriptions in outpatient care as a percentage of the total number of annual patient visits since 2022.
By 2030, the group is aiming to reduce the total number of antibiotic treatments and prescriptions as a percentage of total outpatient consultations to 5%.
IVC Evidensia said it has been “proactive” in promoting preventative health strategies such as increased vaccinations and a stronger emphasis on educating clients about issues surrounding antimicrobial resistance to help it achieve the usage reductions.
Country head of farm Paul Horwood said: “The farm team has made incredible progress, not only in reducing overall antibiotic usage, but also in achieving dramatic cuts in the use of critically important antibiotics through preventative health strategies.
“This is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our vets and farm clients.”
He added: “Whilst there’s still work to do, these figures demonstrate how farm veterinary practices can lead the way in responsible antibiotic use while supporting successful farm businesses.”