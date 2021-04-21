21 Apr 2021
Practice group launches Farm Vets brand to signal intent for growing part of its business and allow it to speak with “a collective voice”.
Farm team at Forth Valley Vets. Image IVC Evidensia Farm.
A practice group has launched a farm vet brand to signify the growing importance of the segment within its business.
IVC Evidensia Farm Vets will represent about 400 practising farm vets who, between them, look after more than 10,000 farms, estates and smallholdings, and 1.5 million cattle and 2.5 million sheep – equating to 14% and 10% of the national herd and flock, respectively.
Many of the practices in the network can trace their roots back more than 100 years.
Owain Jenkins, clinical director at Delaware Vets and chairman of the IVC Evidensia UK farm clinical board, said: “We’re very proud of practices’ heritage; however, we needed a brand identity to give us a collective voice to positively influence change on a scale that represents our size and enables us to communicate with the veterinary profession, farm industry and stakeholders in Government more effectively.
“Equally important, it gives our farm teams a brand they can be a part of, to sit alongside their own local practice brand that represents the supportive farming community that has flourished within IVC Evidensia in recent years.”