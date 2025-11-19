19 Nov 2025
Fears had been raised about a lack of capacity if the plan, which was due to come into force within weeks, was implemented.
Image: Henryk Sadura / Adobe Stock
An island veterinary group has temporarily reversed moves to scrap its farm practice even though it insists the operation is “no longer sustainable”.
A prominent farmer on the Isle of Man has warned the industry remains vulnerable despite the U-turn by Milan Vets.
But the island’s government believes there is a “strong willingness” to search for long-term capacity solutions if the closure plan is implemented.
Clients were originally notified earlier this month that the IVC Evidensia-owned group intended to cease providing farm cover after 30 November.
The move was blamed on falling client numbers and what a IVC spokesperson described as the “wider decline of pastoral farming on the island”. Small animal and equine services will continue unaffected.
However, the group now hopes to make a further announcement early in the new year and insisted it wants to find “suitable, alternative sustainable solutions” for clients.
The spokesperson said: “The decision to close services was not taken lightly and we understand the impact the closure will have on the farming community.
“Ensuring that no client is left without access to veterinary care is paramount and we hope this interim commitment offers reassurance while arrangements progress.”
But the initial decision raised questions about the island’s broader veterinary capacity, amid suggestions that some of its practices had not been taking on new clients for several years.
Farmer and broadcaster Kirrie Kermode told Manx Radio she was delighted by the reprieve, but warned they were “far from out of the woods” yet.
She had earlier suggested the island’s government may need to step in to help develop a solution.
But its Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture welcomed the extension, which it argued would allow “additional time” for long-term arrangements to be drawn up.
A spokesperson said CVO Amy Beckett had already been in contact with all the island’s practices to discuss current capacity and farm coverage options.
He added: “Early discussions with practices have already highlighted a strong willingness within the profession to collaborate on long-term solutions.
“Work is taking place with the Department for Enterprise on potential support schemes for practices wishing to expand into farm work or increase their capacity.
“Securing sustainable and reliable veterinary provision for the agricultural sector, needed to safeguard animal welfare, business continuity and disease control remains a priority for the Department.”
A survey of farmers has also been commissioned through the Manx NFU to explore their specific veterinary service needs.