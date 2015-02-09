Natural ventilation

Ideally, sheds should be ventilated naturally as this is not only very effective, but also sustainable. However, this relies on a number of factors. Firstly, prevailing winds are required so air moves directly into the building’s openings at the eaves or side walls. Air travelling over the open ridge will also create negative pressure or “lift” to aid in ventilation. Secondly, thermal buoyancy (or the “stack effect”) is required with the animals in the building heating up the surrounding air causing it to rise up and out of the ridge opening.