BTB discussions

A significant element of our gossip centres on bTB. Either the participants around the table or their near neighbours have been variously affected, to the extent it has seemed every week there has been talk of a local test; a local pass or failure – and that’s why I’ve felt a bit of an outsider. We’ve been clear of TB for a few years now. This has been very much against the local flow, to the extent it has been difficult to join in these TB discussions – I have felt a bit out of it all. Not that I’m complaining; not that freedom from TB is not a happy place to be, but as a TB discussion draws to a close, someone often asks me: “You still clear?”, I’ve said “yes” and there have been eyes looking at me suspiciously over pint glasses.