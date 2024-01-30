Risk factors for ketosis include a history of high body condition score (BCS) of more than 3.5, longer lactation periods, lameness issues, twin-bearing or older cows. This needs to be known at least a month pre-calving, so adjustments can be factored into the farm’s transition management plan to prevent problems. Solutions for high-risk cows could include administering a monensin bolus three to four weeks pre-calving to help close the “energy gap” that leads to ketosis, drying them off earlier or moving them to the transition pen sooner. Value also exists in giving staff an awareness of what a high-risk cow looks like.