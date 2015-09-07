This occurs just at the time when its appetite decreases significantly due to the pressure of the growing calf on the rumen. Despite its feed intake increasing after calving, there is still an energy gap since the rate at which its intake increases lags behind that of the cow’s increasing energy demands. As a result, it will mobilise fat from its body reserves in the form of non-esterified fatty acids (NEFAs). These are transported in the blood to her liver where they either undergo complete oxidation producing energy, partial oxidation with the production of ketone bodies or re-esterification to fatty acids. While during transition all of these pathways will be occurring, their distribution is influenced by the individual cow and the degree of fat mobilisation (Gordon et al, 2013).