27 Sept
“Ears to Tail” practice resources include owner guides, reception posters and slides for waiting room TVs.
Generic pharmaceutical manufacturer Krka has launched a raft of resources championing the message of responsible parasiticide use.
The “Ears to Tail” practice resources include pet owner guides, reception posters and slides to display on waiting room televisions – each reinforcing messages around having a risk-based approach to parasiticide choices.
The pet owner materials complement Krka’s veterinary professional guide on responsible risk-based parasiticide use for cats and dogs, developed last year with parasitology vet Ian Wright, who also chairs the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP).
Renzo Di Florio, Krka’s technical veterinary advisor, said: “In first opinion veterinary practice, where the majority of consultations last 15 minutes or less, time is short and in-depth discussions are not always possible.
“The guides provide comprehensive information on common parasites, practical advice on prevention and treatment and information on risk assessment. And by aligning with ESCCAP guidelines, the guides help address the delicate balance between animal health, human health and environmental protection – a true one health issue.”
The resources are available to download from Krka.co.uk