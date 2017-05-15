Following the identification of bovine spongiform encephalopathy in the UK in 1986, a series of control measures were put in place to protect the consumer. One such measure was the “over 30-months scheme”, which removed older cattle from the food chain, but allowed for compensation to be paid. This compensation also applied to casualty cattle slaughtered on farm that were subjected only to antemortem inspection by the attending vet. As part of an audit process, a number of these casualty animals were selected and allocated on a convenience basis for postmortem examination to a regional laboratory of the VLA.