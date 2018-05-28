My neighbours and friends are pragmatic about all this, but it is a consequence that is taken a bit for granted by others in the industry. How would the average person like it if they didn’t get any wages for three months, but the weekly expenses still turned up on time? It would be a bit like being a vet and not sending any accounts out for three months, but all your inputs still had to be paid. Most people would have to seek help from the bank manager and, I suspect, that is what is happening. Not for a second am I advocating an end to pre-movement testing – if it turns up reactors, it is doing what it is intended to do.