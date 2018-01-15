Research has shown the best cure rates for these conditions are achieved when a five-step trim is combined with a block and NSAID. This should be the gold standard treatment for any lame cow presenting with sole haemorrhage or an ulcer, and is particularly important early on in the disease process, as it is only by applying the correct treatment here we can prevent a more chronic lameness, which will lead to complications such as secondary infections and bone changes on the surface of the pedal bone that will predispose to further cases of lameness in the future.