Monitoring and evaluation

Ongoing monitoring and evaluation of lameness management efforts is a crucial role. In many regards, a continual and regular programme of monitoring underpins the success of the HFP. In the first instance, this is by implementing regular mobility scoring using the established four-point AHDB mobility score system by a Register of Mobility Scorers (RoMS) accredited scorer (www.RoMS.org.uk), or by a reliable technological solution. In addition, careful recording of lesions, encountered both during routine trimming and also when treating lame cows, should be done. By monitoring the prevalence and severity of lameness over time, as well as the predominant lesions occurring, vets can track progress, identify emerging issues, and adjust management strategies accordingly.