Panel 2. Further testimony for waterproof barrier product.

“Absolutely love this product. I detest using iodine, and so far haven’t found another suitable replacement for navels at lambing time. I sustained really bad burns to my hands using iodine a few years ago (despite trying to keep gloves on), so wanted to come away from it. I also find navels often need re-dipping, as ewes will clean it off quite happily. I haven’t had to re-apply NoBacz to a single lamb so far; the ewes seem to leave it well alone. It dries the navels far quicker than iodine and you can visibly see the protective coating it leaves.” – Jenna Jones, sheep farmer.