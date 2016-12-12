Leptospirosis is spread most often during the spring and summer months while cattle are at pasture. Hardjo serovars of Leptospira species are not carried by wildlife, but sheep can carry and excrete these serovars; therefore, mixed grazing is a risk factor. Two vaccines are available in the UK for leptospirosis control. In both cases a, primary course of two doses four to six weeks apart, followed up with annual boosters, is preferably given in the spring before the period of highest risk.