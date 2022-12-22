22 Dec 2022
Nettex, which has launched the new range, says supplementing pregnant ewes with trace elements ahead of critical fetal development period is essential for future flock performance.
Farm vets will be able to advise their clients on a new option for trace element supplementation in flocks following the launch of the EnduraBol Sheep range.
Nettex said its range features bolus technology with “single point erosion”, which means “consistent and reliable delivery of five trace elements and three vitamins for up to six months for sheep” above 40kg.
Nutrients in the product, available in copper and non-copper versions, include high levels of manganese, zinc, iodine, cobalt, selenium and vitamins A, D3 and E.
Nia Williams, nutritionist and marketing manager for Nettex, said: “In the final two months of pregnancy, 75% of lamb fetal growth takes place, which puts a huge nutritional demand on the ewe.
“As pregnant ewes head into this key period ahead of lambing, supplementing trace elements is essential to ensure fetal development and support the future performance of both the lamb and the ewe.
“Selenium and vitamin E are also going to have a significant influence on the development and health of lambs. Supplementation will help ensure muscle and skeletal development and help prevent deficiency related issues such as abortions, stillbirths and weakness at birth.”
Nettex said EnduraBol boluses are engineered with a wax protection cap that covers the single point of erosion to ensure it does not start releasing until it enters the sheep.
Using a EnduraBol gun, boluses are administered with “Microbullets”, with each pack containing 40 boluses and 40 Microbullets.