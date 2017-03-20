Digital dermatitis is the main lesion Mr Daniels finds when trimming and, following the outcome of research, is reducing the number of bandages he uses for treatment purposes – instead opting for a oxytetracycline paste. Due to milk residue concerns, legislation in North America now restricts the availability of oxytetracycline and so trimmers are only able to obtain it annually under prescription from a vet. As well as reducing the risk of antibiotic residues due to restrictions on oxytetracycline availability, national strategies are also being introduced to reduce the prevalence of lesions in the long term, with targets of less than 10% of cows diagnosed with a sole ulcer and less than 15% having digital dermatitis.