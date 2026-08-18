18 Aug 2026
With cases of bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) rising, vets are facing increasing demand from livestock farmers wanting to protect their animals as quickly as possible.
Image: Leon Woods / Adobe Stock
With cases of bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) rising, vets are facing increasing demand from livestock farmers wanting to protect their animals as quickly as possible.
In the current outbreak, vaccination is our only defence, so it is vital vets have clear, practical guidance to help them use the available vaccine safely and effectively and ensure as many animals as possible have access to vaccination.
This is why AHDB has worked with relevant veterinary societies to update the BTV-3 vaccination guidance for vets.
One of the key additions addresses best practice use of a single bottle of BTV-3 vaccine for animals belonging to different owners.
While this is not typically considered good practice, the guidance outlines that it is possible under individual veterinary discretion and in accordance with the Veterinary Medicines Regulations (VMR), Schedule 3, paragraph 4.
Where this approach is taken, correct storage must be maintained at all times, and the vaccine must not be used beyond its broach or expiry period. For BTV-3 vaccines, the broach period is 10 hours after first opening the immediate packaging, as stated in the summary of product characteristics (SPC) or package leaflet.
There are also important biosecurity considerations as BTV is a blood-borne disease, so sharing a bottle between animals belonging to different owners should be approached with caution.
Alternatively, a vet can decant the product, but it must be administered within the broach period.
Under Schedule 3, paragraph 12(3) of the VMR, the vet must ensure the container is suitably labelled and sufficient written information is supplied, such as a copy of the SPC or package leaflet, to enable the product to be used safely.
The vet must also keep records of how much vaccine has been supplied and where it has been administered.
This allows a farmer to administer the prescribed, decanted product. However, an animal owner cannot supply another animal owner with the medicine, even where the BTV-3 vaccine has been prescribed to the other animal owner by a vet.
Again, while this approach is not considered good practice, it is permitted under Schedule 3, paragraph 9(2) of the VMR. The prescribing vet must consider potential degradation and any possible effect on product quality and ultimately make the decision.
The updated guidance also reinforces the need to follow the vaccine data sheet closely, including dosing instructions.
Vets need to remain mindful of the risk posed by the vaccination needle itself. During an outbreak, it is possible to spread BTV within a herd or flock via the needle acting as a vector. A new needle should therefore be used for each animal to avoid inadvertently spreading infection. Best practice is a single needle for a single animal. Practically, compromise may be necessary, but this can carry a risk.
Accurate recording is also essential. Livestock farmers in England, Scotland and Wales must use the vet vaccination recording service to report use of BTV-3 vaccine, using the latest “how to report” information on GOV.UK
Livestock identification information can now be uploaded as a photograph or CSV file.
The situation is urgent. This additional guidance gives us as vets greater clarity over options available and helps us make the best possible use of available vaccine so more livestock can be protected. We appreciate the stressful period faced by farm vets and their clients at this time.
The updated guidance, dated 17 August 2026, is available through the Ruminant Health and Welfare bluetongue hub on ruminanthw.org.uk and links to relevant vaccination product information can be found via www.vmd.defra.gov.uk
Yours faithfully,
Phillipa Page
Sheep Vet Society president,
Ruminant Health and Welfare
bluetongue working group member