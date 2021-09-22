Live vaccines usually require just one shot, which saves farmers time and labour, as they only need to handle the animals once to administer the vaccine and they will be protected. The author returned from working abroad a few years ago and was surprised to find so many farm clients asking about the new bovine viral diarrhoea vaccine. It costs the same as two injections of the older vaccine, but the convenience of only administering once was very appealing and farmers were prepared to pay for it.