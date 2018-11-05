Another confounding issue is liver fluke resistance to triclabendazole. This is the only anthelmintic that kills early stage F hepatica, and is an essential tool in the prevention and treatment of acute disease. Low efficacy of triclabendazole has been reported in the UK for many years; however, mechanisms underlying its lack of effect have been difficult to pin-point. This is because of limitations in the diagnostic tests available to detect triclabendazole resistance and the difficulty in separating true resistance from the effects of other factors such as ineffective anthelmintic application, overwhelming metacercarial challenge (which can result in immediate reinfection after dosing) and, in diseased sheep, liver damage that affects the pharmacokinetics of the compound.