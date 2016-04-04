Following ingestion by the host (in our case, the grazing ruminant, although other wildlife – including man – are susceptible to infection), the metacercariae hatch and immature fluke migrate through the gut wall to the liver. The immature fluke take 10 to 12 weeks to reach the bile ducts, where they lay their eggs, so the life cycle is completed in around 17 to 19 weeks. Adults survive in sheep for a number of years, although adult loads in cattle may reduce with time as the bile duct solidifies, preventing blood feeding.