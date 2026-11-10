10 Nov 2026
A senior clinician said recent conditions had been ‘perfect’ for spreading the parasite.
Devon-based sheep farmer Peter Baber said the coproantigen test can detect the parasite between four and seven weeks post-infection.
Vets and farmers have been urged to test for liver fluke in sheep, amid fears it may have spread to previously unaffected parts of the UK.
Zoetis officials say laboratory surveillance and slaughterhouse data has indicated the parasite is now being seen outside wetter western and upland regions where it has been more prevalent historically.
The company, whose Cydectin TriclaMox can be used to treat both fluke and worms, said the wet and warm autumn had provided “perfect conditions” for mud snails which carry the parasite to contaminate pasture.
It is now urging farmers to keep their stock away from damp and muddy areas such as ditches, boggy ground, ponds and slow-moving streams to minimise the risk of exposure.
Zoetis UK vet Ally Ward said: “Climate change is altering the geographical range and seasonality of liver fluke.
“While it normally affects sheep during wet and warm conditions in mid-autumn around October, it is affecting flocks later than usual this year.
“Preventive measures and treating sheep with a flukicide for liver fluke are critical components to a flock health plan, both for the health and welfare of a flock and to protect a farm from financial losses.”
ELISA tests – in blood antibody and coproantigen forms – and faecal egg counts can both be used to monitor the presence of liver fluke, while the Sustainable Control of Parasites in Sheep (SCOPS) group is working with the Control of Worms Sustainably (COWS) organisation to alert farmers during the autumn and winter periods.
But Devon-based sheep farmer Peter Baber said the coproantigen test can detect the parasite between four and seven weeks post-infection, compared to between 10 and 12 weeks through egg counts.
He added: “While liver fluke fatalities are normally low, it can lead to health and welfare concerns and financial losses.”