In the same study by Pedersen et al (2022), when farmers were asked what they would most like to know in relation to preventive hoof trimming, the single most common question was “should I be trimming heifers pre-calving?” However, before determining when to trim, it’s also important to consider how to trim – that is, trim technique. This was also a specific area of focus that farmers were interested to know more about. Conflicting views, differing interpretations of the evidence base and deviations from best practice trimming protocols all contribute to confused messaging, which can be difficult to interpret for the producer.