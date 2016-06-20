Amputation of the affected teat is sometimes advocated by veterinarians, with the aim of effecting drainage of the purulent secretion. The author is not in favour of this technique – firstly, as the secretion is generally very thick and does not usually drain easily and, secondly, the uncontrolled leakage of material could potentially act as a source of new infections for other animals in the group. Euthanasia of severely affected animals may be indicated where disease has become life-threatening and welfare is compromised.