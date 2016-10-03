When used and monitored appropriately, the full DCAD system is extremely effective at controlling both clinical and subclinical hypocalcaemia; however, the requirement to produce a total mixed ration (TMR) mix for pre-calving transition cows makes it more suitable to larger herds. In smaller herds, or where a single group of dry cows is employed, care needs to be taken that manipulation of DCAD (whether through restriction of potassium or sodium or the addition of anionic salts) does not occur for longer than six weeks, after which buffering with the bone will occur7, blunting DCAD efficacy.