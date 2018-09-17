Post-calving

At post-calving, cows undergo further periods of metabolic and social stress. This time is associated with significant social changes, with cows often moving from dedicated maternity units to milking cow groups. Significant ration changes also occur – from one targeting dry matter intake and controlled energy supply to limit hepatic lipidosis and insulin resistance12, to one designed to provide the metabolisable energy and protein density required for peak milk production while minimising the long-term effects of depressed dry matter intake. It is easy to see how complex this process is when trying to describe it in a single sentence, and that is without considering the requirements for altered calcium metabolism and adaptation of rumen microflora to differing substrates.