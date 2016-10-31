Smoke bombs can be used to easily track the movement of air flow in a shed. It is best to perform these tests on calm weather days with all doors shut and in a shed stocked normally. An adequately ventilated building should clear of smoke in a few minutes. The path of the smoke is a good way to demonstrate to farmers how airborne pathogens will move within their sheds. If the smoke lingers around the level of the calves, this is what respiratory pathogens will also do.