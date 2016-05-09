After calving, the aim should be to move the cow from the calving area and ration to a higher energy and calcium density ration as quickly as possible. In larger herds, very often a fresh cow group is employed where the stocking density is kept as low as possible – fresh feed is always available and access to the parlour is convenient to try to ensure removal from feed is minimised. Feed space should be maximised and, ideally, approaching 1m/cow17 to try and minimise the effect negative interactions/guarding.