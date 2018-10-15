The provision of pain relief to fresh cows may also be of some benefit. Some research has shown it may be inappropriate to give cattle NSAIDs pre-calving as this is linked to an increase in the likelihood of stillbirths (Newby et al, 2017). This same research has also indicated the use of NSAIDs within 24 hours of calving may increase the risk of cows developing retained placenta and, therefore, metritis. However, in the author’s opinion, if cattle have experienced a difficult calving (prolonged period of second stage labour, or fetal malposition with/without use of calving aid) or have visible vulva swelling or udder oedema, it is appropriate to provide analgesia to these cattle. Selection of cyclooxygenase-2-specific NSAIDs can reduce unwanted side effects, which may be linked to some of the outcomes recorded in the mentioned research. Trying to ensure fresh cows are as comfortable as possible post-calving will increase their feed intakes and reduce the associated negative energy balance implications.