Sharing data with clients

A breakdown of data for each farm client is available in which they can be benchmarked to others, and show their spending (herd health and fire brigade) and medicine purchases. The data can be carried on a tablet device to go through with each farmer twice a year. This helps to support client spend and demonstrate value for money. Of course, if problems show up, such as increased spending on antibiotics or a sector of fee income, steps can be taken to address this. Farm clients like this and it helps demonstrate value from the practice.